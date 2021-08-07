Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Secrets to save money on hotels

Many Americans are hitting the road this year, but planning a dream vacation on a budget can be hard.
Airfares and vacation rental prices could surge this summer due to demand.
Don’t give up hope on saving a few bucks. Here are five tips for getting the best prices with the least hassle on hotels.
1. Stay in hotels off season: Going off season is a particularly savvy strategy if you select a destination that’s designed for large peak-season crowds.
When desperate to fill rooms, hotels will slash rates or throw in perks, such as spa credits. For example, consider business or convention hotels after the suits have departed for the weekend .
2. Book directly through a hotel’s website: Many places offer lower rates for online booking. You can also sign up to get hotels’ emails on special discounts.
Just remember the lowest rates are usually prepaid and non-refundable. If you think your plans might change, you’ll have to pay the higher, more flexible rates.
3. Keep tracking lodging rates after you’ve booked: Don’t forget to take advantage of best-rate guarantees from hotel chains such as Hyatt and Marriott Bonvoy when booking directly.
If you find a better rate on a third-party site for the same hotel and room type within 24 hours of making your reservation, Marriott Bonvoy, for example, will beat the lower rate by up to 25%, or you can choose to receive 5,000 points.
Orbitz offers a similar guarantee to its rewards members. After booking, if you find a better rate on another site or Orbitz.com within 24 hours, the online travel agency will refund or credit you the difference. But your claim has to meet all the parameters of Orbitz’s price-guarantee checklist.
4. Book blind for rock-bottom rates: “Priceline Express Deals” and Hotwire.com’s “Hot Rates” can cut up to 60% off regular hotel rates.
With either site, you specify your length of stay, preferred neighborhood and a guaranteed minimum star class.
But you won’t know the exact hotel or location until after you pay — a bigger risk when visiting unfamiliar areas, particularly overseas. (Blind booking works great for car rentals, but it’s more of a gamble for flights because you won’t know exact departure times or airlines.)
5. Fight back against resort fees: Call your hotel to confirm an online reservation and check to see if you’re being charged extra fees.
Hotels may be willing to waive fees, especially for frequent visitors or rewards program members. Also, request a copy of your bill the night before you check out so you have time to dispute any extra charges that got tacked on.
Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.