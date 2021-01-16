Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Seven stocks to buy now

These shares are poised for gains in 2021 and worth considering for your portfolio.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (ticker symbol HLT): Hilton is a bet on a post-COVID-19 recovery. “Demand will pick up as the pandemic fades,” said Matt Gershuny, co-manager of Parnassus Mid Cap.

There’s no denying the virus’s damage to Hilton, on track to report a 50% decline in sales and a 64% drop in earnings for 2020. But Wall Street analysts expect earnings to gain ground in 2021. And a cash pot of $3.5 billion will see Hilton through.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): Shares in the financial services giant have fallen over the past 12 months. The stock trades on par with the typical big bank, a bargain for “the best of the best” of banks, said John Buckingham, editor of The Prudent Speculator newsletter.

Low interest rates have reduced the bank’s net interest income. But record revenues in 2020 from investment banking and trading have been a boost.

Pinterest (PINS): The social-networking app allows users to share images grouped by key words. Pinterest makes money from advertising.