Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Spending: Best banks for high-net-worth customers

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine’s annual survey of banks rated these two as the best for customers who can meet high minimum balances.

Best: Citibank

Why it won: Clients who maintain big balances enjoy prime treatment and can visit branches around the nation and world.

Standout account: The Citigold account package provides a load of complimentary services and unique benefits.

Where it is: More than 650 branches in nine states — with many in California and New York — plus Washington, D.C. Terms and rates are for New York City.

The Citigold account package is available to those who keep at least $200,000 in eligible Citi deposit, retirement and investment accounts. Citigold customers have a relationship manager as a point person and a wealth adviser who provides financial planning and investing guidance. You get a free checking account and savings account (0.12% yield), as well as complimentary standard checks, stop payments, overdraft transfers, wire transfers and money orders. Plus, all out-of-network ATM surcharges are reimbursed. Up to $200 annually is refunded for subscriptions, including Amazon Prime, Costco membership fees, Hulu, TSA Precheck and Spotify Premium.

Travelers benefit from waived foreign transaction fees on debit card transactions; free next-day delivery of foreign currencies to your home, office or nearby bank branch; concierge services; and access to more than 100 Citigold lounges globally (attached to Citi properties), which provide refreshments and Wi-Fi.

Other perks include complimentary or discounted admission to select cultural institutions and access to special events, such as private dinners with top chefs and reserved seating at sporting events.

Customers who keep at least $1 million in deposit, retirement and investment account balances are eligible for Citigold Private Client, which comes with additional benefits, such as heightened ATM withdrawal and purchase limits with your debit card and advanced wealth planning.

Runner-up: Chase

Why it won: Chase’s premium accounts are attractive, and the bank has an extensive branch presence.

Standout account: Sapphire Banking comes with reduced fees and other benefits for customers who keep a $75,000 balance.

Where it is: More than 4,900 branches in all of the lower 48 states and Washington, D.C.

With Sapphire Banking, those who hold at least $75,000 in eligible Chase deposit and investment accounts skip the $25 monthly fee. The checking account reimburses all out-of-network ATM fees worldwide and charges no fees for stop payments, wire transfers, money orders, cashier’s checks, standard checks, foreign transactions, the first four overdraft fees in a 12-month span, and a small safe-deposit box.

Those with $150,000 or more in deposits and investments qualify for Chase Private Client, which offers the same perks as Sapphire and more, including dedicated banking and investment advisers.