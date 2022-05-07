Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Spending: The fallout from Ukraine

You don’t need us to tell you that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and Western sanctions on Russia — are playing havoc with your finances. You’re reminded of the pain afflicting your pocketbook every time you fill your gas tank.

But the collateral damage doesn’t end there. Americans are spending more at the supermarket, mortgage rates are higher, and investors have experienced heavy casualties in their portfolios. Sanctions on Russia will exacerbate already high inflation, which reached 7.9% in February.

Russia’s main contributions to the world economy are commodities — oil, gas, wheat, nickel, aluminum, palladium. To the extent that sanctions cut off those exports, prices will climb still higher.

For the global economy, this is the biggest hit since the onset of COVID-19. How bad will the pain get? The average price of a gallon of regular gas breached $4 in early March, and gas prices were quickly heading higher. To add even more price pressure, on March 8, President Joe Biden said he was banning all imports of oil and natural gas from Russia.

The United Kingdom also announced a ban on all Russian oil products by the end of the year. European Union officials unveiled a separate plan to cut Russian gas imports by about two-thirds this year.

Replacing all those lost barrels of Russian oil and refined fuels probably can’t be done, at least in the near term, because Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. How high will the price at the pump go? No one knows for sure, but count on it rising further.

Prices have surpassed AAA’s record average high of $4.11 per gallon, set in 2008 — although to top the 2008 high in today’s dollars, the national average price for regular unleaded would have to reach $5.25 per gallon. But if the conflict in Ukraine continues to worsen, and oil prices keep rising as a result of it, that figure could be in play this spring.

Some food prices have also spiked, and they will continue to. Russia and Ukraine together account for about 20% of global corn exports and 25% of wheat exports, as well as the vast majority of the world’s sunflower oil.

For the Federal Reserve, a tough job just got a lot tougher. Rising energy and agricultural prices exacerbate worries about inflation. The Fed needs to rein in already-high inflation, which would mean raising interest rates aggressively to counteract the inflationary effects of the Ukraine invasion. But the central bank might be loath to raise rates too quickly, lest it choke off economic growth and push the U.S. into a recession.

Kiplinger expects the Fed to lift rates, but more cautiously than it had intended. That raises the risk of even worse inflation in coming months. Look for U.S. inflation to stay higher for longer than initially expected, ending the year at a still-high 6.5%. Food and energy will likely be the main culprits.