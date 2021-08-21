Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Stockpiling cash can be hazardous to your investment portfolio

When it comes to financial security, it’s comforting to know that you have adequate cash reserves to tap when you need them.

But there’s also a downside to stockpiling cash: It can drag down your portfolio’s returns over the long haul.

Sure, having a rainy-day fund can help you survive financial jams such as an unexpected car repair or job loss. But cash really shouldn’t play a big role in investment accounts meant to fund long-term goals such as retirement.

“Cash becomes a drag on returns really quick,” said Kristin McKenna, managing director at Darrow Wealth Management.

Weigh short-term needs against long-term goals to find an optimal cash position. Personal finance pros recommend a “bucket” approach that allocates cash over three different time frames.

A zero-cash allocation isn’t crazy. Once you have buckets one and two funded and can survive financial Armageddon, you likely have enough protection to invest aggressively with bucket three.

Bucket 1:

Emergency fund. You need cash savings for emergencies such as an unexpected health care bill.