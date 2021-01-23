Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Strategies to tackle debt

The coronavirus crisis has revealed a debt divide among Americans.

The majority of them have managed to stay on top of their credit card bills, an October LendingTree study found.

On the other side of the divide, “some people are really struggling because they’ve been laid off or have had their hours cut,” said Bruce McClary, a spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

Many of those people don’t have a financial safety net, he said, “so they’ve had to fall back on credit cards.”

If you’re behind on bills, here are strategies to pay down debt.

Talk to your creditor: Many credit card companies offered relief programs to customers when the pandemic started. Some programs have expired, but some still exist, McClary said.

If your credit card company no longer advertises COVID-related assistance, McClary recommends contacting it anyway.

“It’s a known fact that creditors offer relief programs off the menu,” he said. “You’ll have to show that you’re facing a hardship, but companies may be able to provide some kind of solution for you, at least in the short term.”