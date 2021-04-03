Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Switch accounts for a better yield?

Interest rates on savings accounts often fluctuate, making the hunt for the highest yield on your savings stash a cat-and-mouse game.

If your account’s yield falls, is it worth switching to a different account offering a better rate? After all, the new account’s yield could drop at any time, too.

Doing some math can help you make the call. Say you have $10,000 in a savings account with a rate that recently dropped to 0.4%. Over the next year, you’ll earn about $40 in interest if the rate remains steady. If you move the money to an account yielding 0.7% — one of the top rates available recently — you’ll earn about $70 in interest over a year, or $30 more, if the yield stays the same (but that’s a big if).

If you hold a bigger balance, switching becomes more compelling.

“The more you have in the savings account, the larger the difference, and that can make even a small rate advantage worthwhile,” said Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com.

Using the example above but with a $50,000 balance, you’d earn about $150 more in interest by moving your money to the higher-yielding account. With a $100,000 balance, the difference is about $300.