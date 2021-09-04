Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Tackle your debt before retirement

Adults today are nearing and entering retirement with more debt than previous generations.

Americans ages 50 to 59 had $3.4 trillion in debt in 2021’s first quarter, twice as much as 20 years ago after adjusting for inflation, according to data from the New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel and Equifax.

For people 60 and older, it was $3.6 trillion, over three times as high after inflation compared to first quarter 2001. Much of that is mortgage debt.

The number of adults carrying a mortgage in retirement has doubled in the last 20 years, said Caezilia Loibl, a professor of consumer sciences at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Mortgage debt in retirement is tied to increased food insecurity and trouble paying for medications. “Being able to borrow against the equity in your home can be important later in life,” she said, because it “eases other financial burdens for an older couple.”

“Debt is kind of evil when you go into retirement,” said Mike Riffel, private wealth manager at Lucco Financial Partners in Highland, Ill. “You are stuck with a guaranteed payment you have to make when the focus in retirement should be to minimize your expenses. That is something that will haunt you until it’s repaid.”