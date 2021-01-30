Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Tame the cost of pet care

If you put off buying insurance until your pet is older, you may not be able to get some illnesses covered because most policies exclude pre-existing conditions. Your animal’s breed and your ZIP code will also factor into how much you’ll pay in premiums.

Before purchasing a policy, make sure you know the deductible, reimbursement rate and maximum payout. Pet insurance deductibles range from $100 to $1,000, and the lower the deductible, the higher the premium.

You also should determine whether the deductible is applied on an annual basis or a per-incident basis.

If your finances and your pet are in pretty good shape, a per-incident deductible may be your best option because you might not be visiting your vet often. However, if your pet is a serial ribbon eater, opt for a policy with an annual deductible.

Also compare insurers’ maximum policy payouts, as caps on the amount they’ll pay may also be based on an annual or per-incident basis.

Even if you have pet insurance, you’re expected to pay for services at the time of treatment, then apply for reimbursement of covered costs. Reimbursement rates start as low as 70% but can go up to 90% of the cost of treatment.