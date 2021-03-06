Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Tax tips for non-itemizers

The Lifetime Learning credit, meanwhile, isn’t limited to undergraduate expenses, and you don’t have to be a full-time student to claim it.

The credit is worth up to 20% of $10,000 in qualified expenses, up to a maximum $2,000 a year. For 2020, a married couple with modified adjusted gross income of up to $118,000 can claim the full credit; those with modified adjusted gross income of up to $138,000 can claim a partial amount. You can’t claim this credit and the American Opportunity credit for the same student in the same year.