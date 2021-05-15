Kiplinger's Personal Finance:The ins and outs of car rental insurance

Your credit card’s coverage also is secondary to your primary policy — your insurance company would pay first, up to the policy limits, and the card would cover certain gaps, such as your deductible.

If you do damage the rental car, you don’t want to be on the hook for the daily income that the rental company loses while the car is being repaired.

So make sure you have loss-of-use coverage, said Penny Gusner, with Insurance.com.

You also want diminished-value insurance to pay for the difference in resale value for a car before and after an accident, which could run thousands of dollars.

Oftentimes, your own auto policy and credit card won’t cover these fees. So for peace of mind, you may want to get the rental company’s CDW insurance policy. That covers damage to the car, loss of use and diminished value.

Some renters prefer to buy the CDW for convenience or to avoid having to make a claim with their own insurer in case of an accident. CDWs typically cost $10 to $30 per day for economy vehicles and more for larger vehicles and SUVs.