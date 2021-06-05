Kiplinger's Personal Finance: The rules for vacation home rentals

In that case, your rental expenses can be deducted proportionately to the property’s use as a short-term rental. How much you can deduct is determined by dividing the number of days you rented the property by the combined total days of personal and rental use.

For example, a homeowner whose property is used 100 days of the year, 75 for rentals and 25 for personal use, can deduct 75% of eligible expenses. The deductions can’t exceed the total amount of rental income.

What if your vacation rental activity generates a loss? If the property is not a personal residence and you actively participate in the rental activity, you can deduct up to $25,000 of rental losses against your other income.

This $25,000 allowance phases out as modified adjusted gross income exceeds $100,000 and disappears entirely once modified AGI reaches $150,000.

The ability to deduct rental losses is why many vacation homeowners who rent out short term tamp down their personal use of the property.

If you stay at your beach home in North Carolina for a week and spend part of each day sprucing it up for rental, you could argue that your entire visit is for rental use, especially if you have records to back it up.

But if you want the home to be considered your personal residence so that the rental income is tax-free, then you’ll want the number of days the property is rented out minimized instead. Whichever way you go, keeping good records is key.