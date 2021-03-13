Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Tread carefully in a hot IPO market

Most people can’t buy shares of an IPO until it starts trading. And that means they can’t benefit fully if at all — from big first-day gains.

Looking at IPO returns for the first year of trading and excluding first-day performance provides a more accurate snapshot of how IPO investors will fare, said Wes Crill, senior researcher at Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Investors will earn better returns by investing in a broad stock index than by owning a portfolio of recent IPOs, a DFA study found.

In the period from the start of 1992 through 2018, a hypothetical portfolio of IPOs issued over the previous 12 months, weighted by market value and rebalanced monthly, posted annualized returns of nearly 7%. That lagged the 9% return of the Russell 3000 stock index, a broad U.S. stock index that tracks both large-company and small-cap stocks.

Because IPOs tend to be younger companies with short track records and unproven management teams, it’s harder to predict whether they’ll thrive or dive. The more uncertain the outlook for a company’s sales and profits, the riskier and more volatile its stock tends to be.