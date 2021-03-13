Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Tread carefully in a hot IPO market

It’s 2021, but on Wall Street it feels like the exuberant days at the turn of the century.
Initial public offerings are hot again. A new wave of young companies, many that have yet to post a profit, are selling stock to the public for the first time. And the reception from investors has been bullish. Maybe too bullish, IPO watchers warn.
Big first-day pops have caught investors’ attention. Shares of Airbnb jumped 113% and food-delivery service DoorDash rose 86% in their trading debuts late last year. The average first-day return for IPOs in 2020 was nearly 42%, the best day-one showing since 2000, according to Jay Ritter, finance professor at the University of Florida.
For every high-profile IPO that doubles on its first day, there are many newbie stocks that disappoint investors. In fact, the long-term performance of IPOs is underwhelming. About half will produce negative returns in their first five years as public companies, Ritter said.
“My advice now is to stay away from IPOs,” he says.
There’s another reason to eye freshly minted stocks skeptically: The IPO game puts individual investors at a disadvantage. Banks that underwrite IPOs set the offering price and dole out most shares at that price to their best customers, such as hedge funds and mutual funds.
“Very few shares go to mom-and-pop investors,” Ritter said.
Most people can’t buy shares of an IPO until it starts trading. And that means they can’t benefit fully if at all — from big first-day gains.
Looking at IPO returns for the first year of trading and excluding first-day performance provides a more accurate snapshot of how IPO investors will fare, said Wes Crill, senior researcher at Dimensional Fund Advisors.
Investors will earn better returns by investing in a broad stock index than by owning a portfolio of recent IPOs, a DFA study found.
In the period from the start of 1992 through 2018, a hypothetical portfolio of IPOs issued over the previous 12 months, weighted by market value and rebalanced monthly, posted annualized returns of nearly 7%. That lagged the 9% return of the Russell 3000 stock index, a broad U.S. stock index that tracks both large-company and small-cap stocks.
Because IPOs tend to be younger companies with short track records and unproven management teams, it’s harder to predict whether they’ll thrive or dive. The more uncertain the outlook for a company’s sales and profits, the riskier and more volatile its stock tends to be.
If you still want to get in on the IPO action, there are strategies you can employ to boost your chances of generating positive returns. Most important, if you can’t get shares at the offering price, avoid buying an IPO on its first day of trading.
Instead, consider a wait-and-watch strategy. If you are confident that a new public company has a bright future, consider buying on a dip or even after a big drop.
Another way to gain exposure to IPOs and reduce individual-stock risk is by investing in broadly diversified and low-cost exchange-traded funds that own IPOs — as a tactical addition to your core holdings.
