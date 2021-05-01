Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Uncle Sam gives caregivers a helping hand

That family member could be a spouse who is physically or mentally incapable of self-care and has lived with you for more than half the year.

The care can also be for another loved one who is your dependent or could have been except that (1) he or she received at least $4,300 in gross income or filed a joint return, or (2) you or a spouse, if filing jointly, could have been claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return.

For 2021, the child and dependent care credit may be worth as much as $4,000 if you’re caring for one family member or $8,000 if you’re caring for more. In other years, the maximum amounts are $1,050 and $2,100, respectively.

Flexible spending accounts

: Two types of FSAs — medical and dependent care — could help with caregiver costs.

If your employer offers these perks, check them out.

The money is taken out of your paycheck and placed in the FSA where the funds are not taxed if used to pay for certain medical or dependent care expenses. For medical FSAs, you can contribute up to $2,750 in 2021. For dependent care FSAs, the limit is $10,500 for 2021; it’s $5,000 for other years.

Medical expense deduction