Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Ways to trim your energy bill

A big cost of owning a house is what you spend on energy, but Uncle Sam offers tax breaks for energy-efficient home upgrades that can lower utility bills.
For existing primary residences, putting in energy-efficient windows and doors, furnaces, air conditioners, insulation, water heaters, roofs and other items qualifies you to take a tax credit of either 10% of the cost or specific amounts ranging from $50 to $300, depending on the improvement.
The credit is set to expire at the end of 2021, and a lifetime cap of $500 applies to the total value of credits you can get in all tax years after 2005.
You can snag a more lucrative tax credit for certain renewable-energy systems on new and existing residences, including second homes.
Congress recently extended the tax break; now you can get a 26% credit for projects placed in service by the end of 2022, or 22% for projects placed in service in 2023. To see incentives available in your area, enter your zip code at www.dsireusa.org and www.energystar.gov/rebate-finder.
Here is a list of several upgrades that qualify for a federal tax credit and can pay off over time in energy savings.
Insulation and air sealing
Savings: An average 15% on heating and cooling costs — or an average 11% on total energy costs — for those who air seal their houses and add insulation in attics and crawl spaces or basements, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Tax credit: 10% of the cost of bulk insulation and air-sealing materials (installation costs are not eligible).
Heating and air conditioning
Savings: Replacing a heat pump or air conditioner that is more than 10 years old with a high-efficiency unit can save up to 20% on heating and cooling costs, according to Energy Star. Certified gas furnaces are up to 15% more energy-efficient than standard models and can save up to $85 a year in energy costs.
Tax credit: Up to $300 for qualifying central air conditioners and air-source heat pumps; up to $150 for qualifying gas, oil or propane furnaces and boilers.
Windows
Savings: Replacing single-pane windows with Energy Star–certified windows can save you from about $100 to nearly $600 in household energy bills a year for an average-size home, according to estimates by D&R International.
Tax credit: 10% of the cost of any Energy Star–certified windows (not including installation), up to $200. Energy Star skylights and doors are also eligible for a 10% credit.
Water heaters
Savings: An Energy Star gas storage water heater uses 10% less energy than a standard model.. With an electric heat pump water heater, a family of four can save as much as $3,750.
Tax credit: Up to $300 for qualifying gas, oil, propane or electric heat pump water heaters.
Solar panels
Savings: As much as 100% of the cost of your electric bills. Recouping the cost of installing solar power in savings on your energy bills typically takes five to 12 years.
Tax credit: 26% for solar projects placed in service by the end of 2022 or 22% for projects placed in service in 2023.
Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.