Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Ways to trim your energy bill

A big cost of owning a house is what you spend on energy, but Uncle Sam offers tax breaks for energy-efficient home upgrades that can lower utility bills.

For existing primary residences, putting in energy-efficient windows and doors, furnaces, air conditioners, insulation, water heaters, roofs and other items qualifies you to take a tax credit of either 10% of the cost or specific amounts ranging from $50 to $300, depending on the improvement.

The credit is set to expire at the end of 2021, and a lifetime cap of $500 applies to the total value of credits you can get in all tax years after 2005.

You can snag a more lucrative tax credit for certain renewable-energy systems on new and existing residences, including second homes.

Congress recently extended the tax break; now you can get a 26% credit for projects placed in service by the end of 2022, or 22% for projects placed in service in 2023. To see incentives available in your area, enter your zip code at www.dsireusa.org and www.energystar.gov/rebate-finder.

Here is a list of several upgrades that qualify for a federal tax credit and can pay off over time in energy savings.

Insulation and air sealing