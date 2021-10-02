Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Weighing the pros and cons of annuities

Most annuities offer the potential for guaranteed income in retirement and could provide higher returns than traditional fixed-income investments.

For example, if you purchase an annuity with a guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit rider, you’ll receive a guaranteed payout each year for the rest of your life — or, depending on the rider, for the rest of your life and your spouse’s life — even if the account balance falls to zero.

Before deciding on an annuity, here’s a rundown on the types of annuities, along with advantages and drawbacks.

***

Single-premium immediate annuity. You typically give an insurance company a lump sum in exchange for monthly payments for the rest of your life, or a specified period.

PROS: It’s easy to compare payouts from these products at websites like www.immediateannuities.com. You can find a monthly payment that covers your fixed expenses, such as your mortgage.

CONS: With some exceptions, you can’t access the money you invested for unexpected costs, which is why most planners recommend investing no more than 25% to 30% of your savings in an annuity.

***