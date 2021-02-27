Kiplinger's Personal Finance: When is personal bankruptcy the right move?

Despite statewide lockdowns, business closures and widespread layoffs triggered by COVID-19 in the past year, personal bankruptcy filings have not increased.

Data through November from the American Bankruptcy Institute shows that filings were down 35% from the same period in 2019.

Robert Lawless, a professor at the University of Illinois who specializes in bankruptcy law, credits the decline to last year’s economic stimulus that included a moratorium on debt collections.

Families are saving more, which is also slowing filings, he said. In his research, Lawless found that people tend to struggle financially for two to three years before considering bankruptcy.

If you’re worried about not being able to dig yourself out of debt, here’s what to know.

Personal bankruptcy is separated into two chapters: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy, also known as a liquidation, is simpler to file and takes only four months to a year to complete. Most people opt for Chapter 7 because it allows you to wipe out most of your debts.

However, it also requires you to sell most of your assets, such as your house and any investments , to pay your creditors.