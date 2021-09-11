Kiplinger's Personal Finance: When retirees should amend a tax return

Another reason for filing an amended return is to report omitted income.

For example, retirees could receive a Form 1099-R reporting distributions from a retirement plan, Form SSA-1099 showing Social Security benefits, or another form indicating other taxable income after filing their tax return. If that happens, Howard says you’ll have to “file a 1040-X return, add the income in so the IRS can accurately calculate the tax that’s due or the refund amount, and then explain the reason” for amending the return.

An amended return is also necessary if your filing status on the original return was wrong, an error often triggered by a spouse’s death. The surviving spouse can file a joint return for the year the deceased spouse dies, but after that, either the qualifying widow(er) or single filing status must be used.

Sometimes, a new tax break is retroactively enacted that calls for checking your previous tax returns to see if you can take advantage of it. If so, file an amended return to claim a refund.

If you’re the victim of a natural disaster, you generally can file an amended return for the previous tax year to claim a casualty loss deduction for the damage from Mother Nature.