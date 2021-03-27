Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Which are tax-friendly states to retire in

To move or not to move? That is the question for many retirees.
When retirees are trying to answer that question, they often overlook an important factor: state and local taxes.
Your state and local tax burden can vary widely from one place to another. The difference between taxes in City A and City B could be in the tens of thousands of dollars for some people.
Kiplinger’s recently updated Retiree Tax Map (kiplinger.com/links/retireetaxmap) can help you see how all these taxes come into play.
With the handy tool, you can uncover special tax breaks for common types of retirement income, see which states offer property tax exemptions for seniors, discover each state’s average sales tax burden, and more.
Data from the Retiree Tax Map was also used to determine Kiplinger’s list of the 10 most tax-friendly and the 10 least tax-friendly states for retirees.
This year’s most tax-friendly state is Delaware, which has low property taxes and no sales or estate taxes.
On the flip side, New Jersey claims the dubious distinction of being this year’s least tax-friendly state for retirees. The highest median property tax rate in the country is behind the Garden State’s poor ranking.
The rankings also reveal two surprising realities. First, states without an income tax don’t always offer the lowest overall taxes for seniors.
The reason why retirees aren’t necessarily taxed the least in no-income-tax states is because so many other states offer generous tax breaks for common types of retirement income.
For example, 28 states and the District of Columbia that have an income tax completely exempt Social Security benefits. Ten other states offer partial or full Social Security deductions for seniors with income under a certain level.
In addition, most states have at least a partial tax deduction or exemption for certain pensions, IRA withdrawals or 401(k) distributions.
Illinois, Mississippi and Pennsylvania completely exempt these types of retirement income from taxation for most seniors. This tends to diminish the advantage of not having an income tax and level the playing field between states with such a tax and those without.
Retirees also need to pay close attention to property taxes.
In several states, a retiree’s property taxes can easily exceed income taxes. It’s not a coincidence that eight of the 10 states with the highest median property tax rate also appear on our list of the least tax-friendly states for retirees (Connecticut, Illinois, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin).
While many states offer elderly residents property tax breaks, they often have income restrictions that are hard to meet.
For example, Florida seniors can have some or all of their property tax wiped out on a home worth $250,000 or less — but only if their 2020 household income was less than $30,721.
Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.