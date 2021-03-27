Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Which are tax-friendly states to retire in

To move or not to move? That is the question for many retirees.

When retirees are trying to answer that question, they often overlook an important factor: state and local taxes.

Your state and local tax burden can vary widely from one place to another. The difference between taxes in City A and City B could be in the tens of thousands of dollars for some people.

Kiplinger’s recently updated Retiree Tax Map (kiplinger.com/links/retireetaxmap) can help you see how all these taxes come into play.

With the handy tool, you can uncover special tax breaks for common types of retirement income, see which states offer property tax exemptions for seniors, discover each state’s average sales tax burden, and more.

Data from the Retiree Tax Map was also used to determine Kiplinger’s list of the 10 most tax-friendly and the 10 least tax-friendly states for retirees.

This year’s most tax-friendly state is Delaware, which has low property taxes and no sales or estate taxes.

On the flip side, New Jersey claims the dubious distinction of being this year’s least tax-friendly state for retirees. The highest median property tax rate in the country is behind the Garden State’s poor ranking.