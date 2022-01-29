Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Why it pays to shop for insurance each year

In industry terms, identifying customers who are unlikely to shop around and charging them higher rates is called price optimization, and it’s currently banned in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

To know that you’re getting the best price — and avoiding price optimization — experts suggest you reshop your policy at least once a year. Even if you aren’t affected by price optimization, companies weigh risk factors differently, resulting in different prices.

Almost all of the largest companies, including Allstate, Geico, Progressive and State Farm, offer a bundled product.

But you should also look at rates offered by companies that operate only in your state or region, or those that deal with a specialized group of people. Auto-Owners, based in Lansing, Mich., for example, operates in 25 states with a concentration mostly in the Midwest and South. Erie Insurance, based in Erie, Pa., operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition to saving you money, bundling makes your financial life more convenient.

You’ll deal with just one company, and possibly one agent, if you need to make a claim for both your car and home because, for example, a bad storm damages your roof and breaks your car windows or a large tree falls on your garage. Plus, your renewal periods and billing statements will be streamlined.