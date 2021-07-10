Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Winning with SPACs is a long shot

Getting in early on the next Tesla or Netflix is a major selling point of SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies.
SPACs offer an alternative to traditional initial public offerings and have surged in popularity. But picking a winner is far from a sure thing.
Because of the way SPACs are structured — think of them as “blank check companies” whose sole goal is to acquire early-stage businesses and take them public — it’s hard for SPAC investors to assess the merits of what they’re buying.
SPAC mania has been driven by cheap money, a soaring market and investors’ search for new opportunities. SPACs had a breakout year in 2020, with a record 248 SPAC IPOs, a fourfold rise from 2019, according to data provider Dealogic.
High-profile SPAC IPOs that now trade as regular stocks include sports-betting firm Draft-Kings and space-tourism company Virgin Galactic.
In the Richmond region, two businesses went public in the past eight months using special purpose acquisition company approach: Richmond-based CarLotz Inc. (ticker symbol is LOTZ) and Henrico County-based Arko Corp. (ARKO), the parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains.
How SPACs work: When you invest in a SPAC, you’re not investing in a company with real products and sales. You’re giving your money to a “sponsor,” or investment team, to identify and invest in a company for you.
The sponsor has two years to acquire a yet-to-be-identified company. Until a business combination is completed, the money raised from investors is held in a trust account.
SPAC shares trade on an exchange while the sponsor searches for a company to take public, and it’s not uncommon for SPACs to trade sharply higher as investors react to rumors about merger candidates.
If an acquisition target isn’t found in the allotted time, the SPAC will liquidate. IPO investors will get back their initial investment, and buyers in the secondary market can redeem their shares at the initial offer price, typically $10 a share, dubbed the pro rata share.
Once a target company is announced, you must decide whether to stay invested in the new, post-merger company, which will trade with its own symbol, or redeem your shares at the pro rata price. You can get burned if you jump into a SPAC at or near a top.
How have SPACs performed? SPAC fever cooled in February, as they sold off with tech stocks and other speculative issues.
Regulatory scrutiny hurt, too. The Securities and Exchange Commission recently warned SPACs about issuing misleading sales projections and noted that SPAC sponsors may pursue deals that aren’t in the best interests of investors.
Overall, post-merger performance hasn’t been great.
Of the SPACs that brought companies public in 2020, the median post-acquisition return trailed the S&P 500 Index by 13% after one month and by 27 % after six months, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs. SPACs have also underperformed traditional IPOs by a wide margin.
David Sekera, chief market strategist at Morningstar, advises retail investors to steer clear of SPACs. “I don’t think this is an appropriate product,” he says.
Send questions to moneypower@kiplinger.com. Visit Kiplinger.com for more on this and similar money topics.