Kiplinger's Personal Finance: With the holiday season approaching, should you use credit or debit

Although credit cards allow you to spread out payments over time, the costs can be steep if you don’t pay off your balance in full each month: Interest on credit card balances averages 16%. And missing payments, exceeding your credit limit or using too high a ratio of your available credit could hurt your credit score.

You avoid those pitfalls with debit cards.

Because funds are taken directly out of your checking account when you use a debit card, the temptation to spend money you don’t have is removed.

“In practice, debit cards are viewed as a debt-free payment method akin to cash, whereas a credit card could be used as a loan,” Rossman said.

Debit cards don’t offer the same legal protections as credit cards. They have stricter time frames for reporting fraud, which could leave you liable for substantial losses if you wait too long to report unauthorized use.

If your debit card is stolen, you must report it within two days to get the same $50 limited liability. Notifying your bank between three and 60 days after the fraud occurred could cost you up to $500, and beyond 60 days your losses could be unlimited.