Kiplinger's Personal: Investing: The economy’s three potential paths

Wall Street is always a battle of bulls and bears, but when it comes to the outlook for the economy, rarely have the sides been so evenly matched.

“The lack of conviction in markets is apparent,” wrote credit analysts at BofA Securities in a recent note to clients. “On one hand we have strong corporate and household balance sheets, a booming labor market and no meaningful areas of economic overextension. On the other we are facing raging inflation, geopolitical risk and a mixed bag of earnings.”

Kiplinger sees the economy growing 2.5% in 2022, down from 5.7% in 2021. But there are plenty of takers on Wall Street for each of three possible economic scenarios: recession, stagflation or expansion.

Preliminary estimates show that U.S. gross domestic product declined at an annual rate of 1.4% in the first quarter, adjusted for inflation — putting us halfway to a recession already, given that they are often defined as two consecutive quarters of decline. The economy grew at a rate of 6.9% in 2021’s fourth quarter, by contrast.

The Fed’s track record of engineering a soft landing for the economy is little comfort, with eight of the 11 tightening cycles since 1958 ending in recession, per Deutsche Bank. The lead time from the onset of rate hikes to recession was long — typically about two years — so any recession is still a ways off.

But stock market peaks preceded those economic downturns by an average of five months. Market strategist Ed Yardeni at Yardeni Research, for one, still believes we’ll avoid a recession — but the odds we’ll suffer one have increased, he says. “You have to be realistic. Now, instead of 15%, I think the odds are 30%. Maybe it’s time to raise the odds to 40%, but I’m not there yet.”

Instead, Yardeni sees a stagflationary scenario, in which the economy grows at a slow 2% alongside inflation that recedes from today’s sky-high levels but remains higher than we’ve been used to and persists for longer. Call it “stayflation,” he says.

It’s worth noting that stocks in general are a time-tested hedge against inflation. Going back 96 years, large-company stocks have returned an annualized 10.5%, far outpacing inflation’s 2.9%. Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, is upbeat.

The economy is experiencing a mid-cycle slowdown, not the end of the expansion. It’s akin to what happened in 1994, he says. Back then, “the Fed hiked and the economy teetered but eventually continued to grow.”