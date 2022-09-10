Kiplinger's Personal: Retirement: Did Equifax botch your credit score?

QUESTION: I heard that Equifax sent wrong credit scores to lenders. How do I know if I was affected by that error?

ANSWER: Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting companies, put out a statement in early August saying that a coding error led to consumers getting wrong credit scores. The algorithm issue took place between March 17 through April 6, 2022, with roughly 300,000 consumers having their score boosted or lowered by 25 points.

The most pressing question on many consumers’ minds is figuring out if they were affected. And, unfortunately, the answer is not as cut and dry as one may think.

“There is absolutely no way a consumer would know if their scores were higher or lower during this three-week period because of the programming issue,” says credit expert John Ulzheimer, author of “The Smart Consumer’s Guide to Good Credit.” You would have to have a Good Will Hunting knowledge of scoring models and know exactly how Equifax mis-programmed your credit report, he adds.

However, there is a backdoor way to try and figure it out. And it starts with asking yourself: Did you apply for credit? Credit here means did you apply for a new rewards card, a mortgage or home refinancing or auto loan during that three-week period.

If your answer is yes, the next thing you need to ask yourself is: Was your application denied or approved at higher interest rates than what you were expecting?

Then, check either your “Adverse Action Notice” or your “Risk Based Pricing Notice,” which details the terms and conditions that you were approved at. Both notices should indicate which report was pulled by the lender to determine your loan eligibility.

If your Equifax report was pulled, contact the lender and ask if your application was affected by the coding issue.

Remember, this is a programming issue, says Ulzheimer. The information that was in your Equifax — as well as in reports by the other two major reporting companies Experian and TransUnion — was not impacted and should be accurate.

Indeed, if your “Adverse Action Notice” or “Risk Based Pricing Notice” stated that your application was determined using your Experian or TransUnion report, the lender may legitimately view you as a risk.

In that case, you need to boost your credit score through healthy credit habits. This includes paying your credit card and other loans on time, as well as keeping your credit utilization ratio — the amount of available credit you use — under 30%.