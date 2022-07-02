Kiplinger's Personal: Retirement: The murky rules behind financial apps

Long gone are the days when every financial transaction involved a trip to the bank. In fact, if you’re like many Americans, the tools you rely on to deposit checks, pay bills and track your budget — all from the comfort of your couch — may not even belong to a bank.

Instead, you may be using a fintech’s app on your smartphone to manage your finances. The number of older adults turning to fintech services is soaring; 79% of baby boomers used fintech last year, up from 39% in 2020, according to a survey by Plaid, a financial services technology firm.

The apps are often those of neobanks, which are fintechs that offer banking services, though most neobanks aren’t banks. Neobanks and other fintechs operate in a regulatory gray area, with less oversight, which can sometimes leave customers in limbo whenever there’s a problem.

Neobanks should not be confused with online-only banks that are federally insured and offer the same deposit and lending services as traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.

Neobanks are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and cannot legally hold deposits. Instead, they partner with an FDIC-insured bank, which holds the deposits and is usually the issuing institution for a credit or debit card.

Partnering banks are supposed to vet neobanks, which also may have some state and federal oversight depending on the products offered. That oversight, however, isn’t nearly as stringent as it is for banks.

“There is a certain level of protection and security you have with banks because of regulatory requirements,” says Vincent Hui, managing director at bank consulting firm Cornerstone Advisors in Scottsdale, Ariz.

That protection includes an established process to resolve a problem when, for example, a bank fails or customers can’t access their accounts. With neobanks, the processes are less clear. Customers of Chime, a neobank, discovered this when they couldn’t use their debit cards or access their money temporarily last year.

Chime said it had closed a slew of accounts, some of them by mistake, after detecting suspicious activity. Eventually, most depositors seemed to resolve their concerns by working with Chime, says Stephen Piepgrass, a partner at the law firm Troutman Pepper. Nevertheless, the situation highlighted a murky area for neobank customers.

Consumers often have difficulty telling neobanks apart from banks. The company’s website should identify which one it is. Banks will state that they are an FDIC member, while a neobank should note that it works with an FDIC-insured institution.

The FDIC also lists insured banks in its directory; go to fdic.gov and click on “resources.” Under “Data Tools,” scroll down, select “BankFind” and use it to see if your bank is insured. Another clue: A company that is not FDIC-insured cannot call itself a bank. In fact, last year California regulators forced Chime to drop “bank” from its name.

If the business is a fintech, check it out the same way as any other company. Hui suggests doing a Google search on the fintech and reading reviews from other customers. Also check that a particular company has the stamp of approval of a trusted organization, such as AARP.