Kiplinger's Personal: Spending: Bag a credit card bonus

You can snag a slew of points by signing up for a new rewards card and spending big in the first few months.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred (annual fee $95) recently upped its sign-up bonus to 80,000 points for new cardholders who spend $4,000 in the first three months. And those points are worth $1,000 if you redeem them for travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal.

There are restrictions on who can access the bonus. For example, if you already received a sign-up bonus connected to any Chase Sapphire card in the past 48 months, you are excluded from this new offer. Go to www.chase.com for more information.

The Capital One Venture X (annual fee $395) offers a bonus of 75,000 miles for those who spend $4,000 in the first three months. The points are worth $750 if you redeem them for travel purchases made through Capital One’s travel portal. Plus, you can earn an extra 10,000-mile bonus (or $100 toward travel) every card anniversary. To see other cards with sign-up bonuses, go to www.thepointsguy.com.

With some cards, you earn a statement credit when you use the card at partner merchants. American Express, Bank of America, Capital One and Chase all allow cardholders to earn statement credits — on top of rewards points they accumulate — if they use their cards at restaurants, stores or travel providers, or to pay for subscriptions. Capital One Shopping, for example, recently offered a 6% statement credit for renting a car from Hertz.

To access the offers, log in to your account and follow the instructions. Offers generally rotate, so it’s best to check in periodically.

Gas prices have been stubbornly north of $4 a gallon. A gas rewards credit card can help. The Abound Credit Union Platinum Visa offers 5% cash back on fuel purchases paid at the pump. Sam’s Club members should consider the Sam’s Club Mastercard; it offers 5% back on up to $6,000 spent yearly at eligible gas stations (membership starts at $45 a year). The American Express Blue Cash Preferred (annual fee $95, waived the first year) offers 3% back on gas purchases.

Your local grocery store may offer a fuel discount as well. Giant, for example, offers 10 cents off per gallon for every 100 points you accumulate through its fuel program with Shell. You earn one point per dollar spent, and you can redeem a maximum of 1,500 points per fill-up. Points expire 30 days after you earn them.