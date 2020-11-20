Kit Tyler: A deal maker, a mentor and 'one of the most recognizable people' in Richmond's commercial real estate industry

“It has been a smooth and welcome transition,” Williams said.

Paul Denton, managing director of brokerage operations at Commonwealth Commercial, recalls how in 2002 he had only been in the business a few months when Tyler showed up at a listing with a prospective tenant.

“I knew Kit was among a select group of top office agents in Richmond and frankly I was a little intimidated about making a mistake,” Denton said.

Tyler, who worked for a competing firm, pulled him aside: “You did great. Keep it up and remember you gotta play the long game in this business. Stay honest and success will come.”

The message stuck, Denton said.

“He still beat me up on the deal negotiations. He taught me that you can be a good person but still be tough as nails when representing your client," Denton said. “Kit had a great reputation of making young agents feel welcome to the business and that continues today with the mentoring he does at Commonwealth Commercial.”

***

Tyler joined Harrison & Bates in June 1970, after graduating from Virginia Military Institute in 1968 and working for two years as an assistant manager in food services.