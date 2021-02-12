 Skip to main content
Krispy Kreme store planned for Short Pump area
Krispy Kreme store planned for Short Pump area

Krispy Kreme might be turning on its signature red neon "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign at a new location in western Henrico County.

The popular doughnut maker is looking at putting a store and outdoor patio at the Brookhollow Shopping Center on West Broad Street in the Short Pump area.

Krispy Kreme's 4,037-square-foot building basically would be along West Broad Street in front of a Kohl’s department store. It would be directly east of a Sonic Drive-In.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request from the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. on Feb. 9 allowing the development of an additional outparcel in the shopping center.

It is uncertain when the Krispy Kreme store would open. A representative from North Carolina-based chain could not be reached for comment.

This would be the third Kripsy Kreme location in the Richmond region.

Krispy Kreme has a store at 4910 W. Broad St., just west of Staples Mill Road. That store originally opened in 1959, but was torn down in 2000 and a new, sleeker version reopened in the same location later that year.

The chain opened a second store in 2014 in the Stonebridge mixed-use development off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County on the site of the former Cloverleaf Mall.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

