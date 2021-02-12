Krispy Kreme store planned for Short Pump area

Krispy Kreme might be turning on its signature red neon "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign at a new location in western Henrico County.

The popular doughnut maker is looking at putting a store and outdoor patio at the Brookhollow Shopping Center on West Broad Street in the Short Pump area.

Krispy Kreme's 4,037-square-foot building basically would be along West Broad Street in front of a Kohl’s department store. It would be directly east of a Sonic Drive-In.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Henrico Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning request from the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. on Feb. 9 allowing the development of an additional outparcel in the shopping center.

It is uncertain when the Krispy Kreme store would open. A representative from North Carolina-based chain could not be reached for comment.

This would be the third Kripsy Kreme location in the Richmond region.

Krispy Kreme has a store at 4910 W. Broad St., just west of Staples Mill Road. That store originally opened in 1959, but was torn down in 2000 and a new, sleeker version reopened in the same location later that year.

The chain opened a second store in 2014 in the Stonebridge mixed-use development off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County on the site of the former Cloverleaf Mall.