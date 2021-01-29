Kroger completes $2 million remodeling project of Richmond store

Kroger recently completed the renovation of its store at 901 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond.

The grocery chain spent $2 million renovating the 56,346-square-foot store, which opened in November 2003.

Kroger updated store with enhancements and a new decor package throughout. The renovations included seven new self-checkout lanes, an expanded beer and wine department, a bigger dairy department, upgrades to the chicken and sushi cases in the deli department.

The store’s new exterior sign uses the latest Kroger logo, which still has the elongated “K” and “G” as it was before but in a more contemporary-looking font.