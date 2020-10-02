Kroger to have about 70 employees at new regional headquarters in Henrico

About 70 people will work at Kroger's regional headquarters in western Henrico County when it opens in early 2021.

The nation’s largest traditional supermarket retailer is moving the headquarters of its Mid-Atlantic division to the Richmond area from Roanoke.

The 26,000-square-foot office will be at 140 East Shore Drive off Nuckols Road.

Kroger has about 100 employees working in the divisional offices in Roanoke, but some roles have shifted and will change in the transition, thus why there is a difference in the numbers, said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division.

The 70 positions will be a combination of relocations from Roanoke and new hires.

Kroger said it was moving the offices to the Richmond area because the location is closer to its larger markets of Richmond and Hampton Roads and a better position to support all markets throughout it region.

Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division operates the chain’s 18 stores in the Richmond area as well as about nearly 100 other locations elsewhere in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.