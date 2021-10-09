Labor Law: A $3.525 million settlement highlights that employers cannot use staffing agencies to discriminate in hiring

Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”

Likewise, they shouldn’t be hiring a staffing agency to discriminate on their behalf.

Staffing agencies also cannot comply with a client’s request for a preference in a candidate that could result in discriminatory recruitment and hiring practices.

Staffing firm Aerotek learned this lesson the hard way.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced earlier this month that it settled a discrimination investigation against Aerotek for $3.525 million over allegations of systemic discrimination in hiring and placement of individuals assigned to work at Aerotek’s clients.

According to the EEOC, Aerotek failed to recruit and denied assignments, placements and/or hiring to individuals based on age (over 40), sex and race in violation of federal law.

Aerotek agreed to “continue to maintain and distribute to its employees and clients a policy prohibiting compliance with discriminatory requests by clients and will conduct internal EEO audits of its placement of temporary workers,” as well as other settlement terms.