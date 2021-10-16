Labor Law: A California jury gave Tesla $137 million reasons to prevent and stop racial misconduct in the workplace

In no industry and under no circumstances should this behavior be tolerated – not once, not ever.

This is true even if no one is complaining and even if everyone is laughing and smiling and participating. It’s a notice-based system not a complaint-based one. Clearly the jury concluded Tesla had plenty of notice that racial misconduct was occurring in the workplace and failed to act in a timely manner.

David Miklas, a Florida employment attorney who represents businesses, notes that a significant thing about this verdict is that the jury awarded more money than the employee requested.

He suggests that employers learn from the size of the verdict that they need to take seriously all complaints of discrimination, including those from contractors and temporary workers.

Miklas said, “Although this verdict came out of California, it would be risky for an employer in another state to think jurors would not punish race discrimination harshly. A lot of changes took place in the last couple of years, and one of those changes just might be that the average American, who may end up on a jury, has been impacted by the BLM movement and will no longer tolerate race discrimination in the workplace.”