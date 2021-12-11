Labor Law: A real life Scrooge: CEO lays off 900 employees on a Zoom call. Employers can learn from his missteps.

2. Layoffs should not be a remedy for poor performance: Poor performance should be handled through performance management.

Garg told Fortune magazine that just four weeks before the layoff, the firm reviewed employee productivity that looked at such things as missed telephone calls, the number of inbound and outbound calls, and employees showing up late to meetings with a customer.

If the company had concerns about the market and productivity, the company could have set four weeks earlier the standard for production and let employees know that if certain productivity standards were not met, that employees could be terminated.

The layoff announcement also came a week after the company received a $750 million cash investment.

3. Give as much notice as possible: People hate surprises. When employees know what is expected of them and the consequences for failing to meet expectations, they are more understanding when they are held accountable.

If there were issues with market changes, the CEO should have announced that he is currently reviewing changes in market and will let employees know his strategic plan to address the concerns on a certain date.