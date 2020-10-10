Labor Law: Accommodating disabled Americans in the workplace develops a more inclusive work environment

Employers need to carefully consider each request for accommodation and engage in flexible conversations about how to assist the employee to fully perform the essential job functions.

When a worker comes forward with a request for an accommodation, employers should simply ask, “How can I help you?”

In engaging in the interactive process, employers should remain open-minded to alternatives on how the job is performed, recognizing that you never have to eliminate an essential job function or lower job standards.

Employers should consider whether reassignment to a vacant open position can be provided as a reasonable accommodation if the worker is no longer able to perform the essential functions of the job with or without reasonable accommodations.

In addition, unpaid leave or reduced hours also could be a reasonable accommodation.

Each situation is fact-specific, requiring individualized considerations.

The Job Accommodation Network (JAN.org) is a free resource available to employees and employers to explore reasonable accommodation alternatives.

As employers look to expose unconscious bias and develop a more inclusive work environment, they should make sure that workers with disabilities are included in their efforts.