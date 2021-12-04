Labor Law: Bide Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The third mandate issued by the Biden administration in September required federal contractors working on federal contracts to be fully vaccinated on or before Jan. 18, (a date that has changed since first issued). Employers can provide reasonable accommodations for religion or disability, but there is no testing option.

That executive order hit a snag Nov. 30 when the Kentucky attorney general won a preliminary court order to block the mandate’s enforcement in a lawsuit filed by Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

While the current injunction is not nationwide, the federal contractor mandate also might be hanging on a thread.

The mandate already had been in questionable status. The Biden administration issued new guidance in November that contractors could be flexible with the deadlines, likely due to unexpectedly large numbers of employees refusing to get vaccinated.

At this time about 59% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and most employers are under no government mandate to require vaccinations or testing of its employees.

Employers should evaluate their own needs and priorities before putting in place mandates that may divide workplaces and create more turnover and workplace dissatisfaction.

As the holidays approach, employers also should continue to encourage vaccinations and give time off for workers to get vaccinated and recovery, including for boosters. Most employers have successfully and safely navigated the pandemic in the workplace and should continue the same strategies going forward.