Labor Law: Businesses need to re-examine commitment to diversity and inclusion

The group, which conducted a survey last summer of about 1,000 youths, said many experienced verbal harassment, shunning, online bullying and even being coughed at, spit on or otherwise assaulted.

Of the verbal harassment, 60% involved blaming Chinese as the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, including assuming that Asian Americans are infected themselves or were the source of the disease; 25% of the harassment involved disparaging Chinese dietary habits, such as asking them about eating bats or dogs, and for shaming them for their dietary habits, according to the report.

Discrimination and misinformation about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is not a new phenomenon. According to a July 2018 Pew Research Center report, “Asians displaced blacks as the most economically divided racial or ethnic group in the U.S. While Asians overall rank as the highest earning racial and ethnic group in the U.S., it is not a status shared by all Asians.”