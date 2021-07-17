Labor Law: Businesses should learn more about Islamic religious practices to have a more inclusive and diverse workplace

In addition to rehiring employees and providing a hotline to report discrimination, among other relief, JBS will be required to “provide clean, quiet, and appropriate locations other than bathrooms for employees’ religious observances, including daily prayers, and must also allow employees to use locker rooms or other locations that do not pose a safety risk for observation of their religious practices.”

The settlement is a good reminder that companies need to be more inclusive and diverse. To learn more about providing religious accommodations for Muslim workers, businesses can review the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ employers guide to Islamic religious practices, which includes information around Muslim holidays, Ramadan fasting and daily prayer.

According to the guide, Islam mandates that believers perform prayer five times a day, including morning, noon, afternoon, sunset and night. “Before prayer, Muslims are required to wash their faces, hands and feet with clean water. This washing is normally performed in a restroom sink,” the guide said.

During worship, the guide suggests Muslims “stand, bow and touch the forehead to the ground. Worship may be performed in any quiet, dry, clean place.”