Labor Law: Can employers require workers to take a flu - or COVID-19 - vaccine?

EEOC response: No. An employee may be entitled to an exemption from a mandatory vaccination requirement based on an ADA disability that prevents him from taking the influenza vaccine. This would be a reasonable accommodation barring undue hardship (significant difficulty or expense). Similarly, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, once an employer receives notice that an employee’s sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance prevents him from taking the influenza vaccine, the employer must provide a reasonable accommodation unless it would pose an undue hardship as defined by Title VII (“more than de minimis cost” to the operation of the employer’s business, which is a lower standard than under the ADA).

It further stated, “Generally, ADA-covered employers should consider simply encouraging employees to get the influenza vaccine rather than requiring them to take it.”

Although the EEOC has declared the COVID-19 infection a “direct threat” to the workplace, the federal agency has yet to weigh in on whether employers can make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. Although it updated the pandemic guidance, it has yet to update the question about the vaccine requirement.