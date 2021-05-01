Labor Law: Changes coming to the state minimum wage and overtime pay

Two big changes are taking place this year to compensate workers.

First up is a change in the state minimum wage. Starting May 1, employers are required to pay workers a minimum of $9.50 an hour, up from the $7.25-an-hour rate that also is the federal minimum wage.

Virginia’s minimum wage increases by 15.7% on Jan. 1 to $11 per hour, and successively increases annually until it reaches $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2026, contingent on future actions by the General Assembly.

About 367,000 employees in Virginia — out of a total workforce of 4 million people — earned less than $9.50 an hour, according to data from late 2019 compiled by research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics.

So the increase on May 1 — which originally was set to take effect on Jan. 1 but was delayed because of the pandemic — won’t affect as many workers.

But the bigger impact on employers could come in January when the minimum wage goes to $11 per hour.

Employers also need to be concerned with another state law — the Virginia Overtime Wage Act, which takes effect July 1. This law was enacted by Virginia lawmakers during this year’s General Assembly.