Labor Law: Changes may be coming under Bidden proposals that would directly impact employers including expanded paid sick leave

The measure requiring employers to provide paid sick leave would be reinstated and extended through Sept. 30.

Biden also seeks to expand the act to eliminate exemptions, meaning all employers would be covered under the law, including those companies with more than 500 workers and less than 50. In addition, health care workers and first responders, who were exempt from the original law, would be included. The expanded leave also would include federal workers.

These changes would expand paid leave for up to 106 million additional workers, according to the fact sheet provided by the Biden transition team.

The expanded paid sick and family and medical leave would provide “over 14 weeks of paid sick and family and medical leave to help parents with additional caregiving responsibilities when a child or loved one’s school or care center is closed; for people who have or are caring for people with COVID-19 symptoms, or who are quarantining due to exposure; and for people needing to take time to get the vaccine.”

Eligible workers would receive a maximum of $1,400 per week, which would provide “full wage replacement to workers earning up to $73,000 annually, more than three-quarters of all workers,” according to the fact sheet.