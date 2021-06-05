Labor Law: Companies and co-workers should encourage dads to take parental leave

“Having the ability to take this time with my daughter — I didn’t give it a second thought,” he said.

Most importantly, he credits his employer, the commonwealth of Virginia, which provides eight weeks of paid paternal leave. He felt there were “no barriers” to him taking leave, adding that his agency “was extremely supportive.”

He said his part of the office, in particular, was “fantastic.” His co-workers monitored his clients while he was out. He said he was lucky to have support of his leadership and co-workers.

Flaherty said he felt no reputational risk and didn’t have to worry about how his co-workers would feel; he knew they were supportive.

His advice to dads is that if time is available — take it.

He reflected on how much his child was changing almost daily. “This is time you won’t get back, no matter how hard you try. In 10 years, you won’t remember a specific meeting or project, but you will remember the first time your child laughed, or that sunny day you strolled them around the park,” he said.

Flaherty appreciated taking the time in one lump sum because, he said, it allowed him and his wife to keep their daughter out of day care until she was 5 months old.