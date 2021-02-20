Labor Law: Companies need to implement workplace romance policies

Earlier this month, a Delaware judge refused Easterbrook’s request to dismiss the case.

In 2018, Intel CEO Brian Krzanic resigned following an investigation into a consensual relationship he had with an employee.

These incidents follow a common theme of abuse of power, poor judgment and conflict of interest.

In most cases, the executives violated company policy that prohibited managers from engaging in romantic or sexual relationships with subordinates, also known as “no-fraternization” policies.

Organizations should consider whether to implement such a policy. Doing so can be uncomfortable and difficult, but likely necessary in light of a 2021 workplace romance survey by the Society for Human Resource Management that found over a third of the respondents admitted to currently or in the past having a workplace romance.

While the majority (69%) said they dated peers, 21% admitted to dating subordinates, and 18% said they dated their superiors. About a quarter of those romances started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also found that about 40% of those responding had been asked on a date by a work colleague and 25% asked a colleague on a date.