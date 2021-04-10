Labor Law: Dominion Energy's Tom Farrell left a legacy of diversity, equity and inclusion

It takes more than diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives to create real change in organizations. It takes strong leadership.

Thomas F. Farrell II provided that type of leadership during his tenure running Dominion Energy for the past 15 years. Mr. Farrell, who died on April 2 at age 66, was a lawyer who rose to the ranks of chairman and CEO at Dominion.

He left a legacy of diverse talent who benefited from his mentoring and quiet leadership. In 2021, the leadership team at Dominion Energy touts 50% representative diversity for women and minorities.

Carter Reid, the first female general counsel at Dominion Energy and now executive vice president and chief of staff, reflected on her career progression at the company since 1996 when she began working under Mr. Farrell who was general counsel at the time.

“As is the case now, there were more women in finance, legal and administrative services positions than in operational roles. But there were certainly fewer women in leadership roles. From my first assignment as a lawyer, working for Tom, I was given incredible opportunities,” Reid said.