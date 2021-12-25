Labor Law: Don’t let employees slip away during the Great Resignation. Take action now.

Watching all this unfold in real time truly demonstrated for me what the Great Resignation is all about.

It’s not necessarily about more interesting work or fewer hours or more compensation (although all of that is part it).

For years, leaders and managers took for granted people like Alex in their organization by putting them on autopilot. They assume that someone like Alex who has worked there comfortably for nearly two decades would never leave.

So they ignore his requests, set him aside and fail to recognize that they need to send Alex a life boat to keep him on board.

As we approach 2022, leaders and managers need to realize times have changed. Employees are tired of being disrespected and devalued. They don’t want to work with that vile and toxic coworker. And they are drained from being overworked and under paid.

Employees want — and deserve — a positive, respectful and inclusive work environment where they are compensated and treated fairly. They are exhausted and they want to be heard.

Most shockingly, they are willing to go nowhere to get out of where they are now. Imagine that.