Labor Law: EEOC cautions employers on questioning the sincerity of a religious belief when a COVID accommodation is requested

Employers are cautioned from denying an accommodation based on prior inconsistent conduct relevant to the issue of sincerity since degree of adherence to a religion may change over time.

“An employee’s newly adopted or inconsistently observed practices may nevertheless be sincerely held,” the EEOC said. “An employer should not assume that an employee is insincere simply because some of the employee’s practices deviate from the commonly followed tenets of the employee’s religion, or because the employee adheres to some common practices but not others. No one factor or consideration is determinative, and employers should evaluate religious objections on an individual basis.”

Upon receiving an accommodation request, employers should get creative, and consider options like telework or reassignment. Accommodations should be granted unless doing so poses an undue hardship.

For religious accommodations, undue hardship is defined as creating more than a “de minimis,” or a minimal, cost to for the accommodation.

“Costs to be considered include not only direct monetary costs but also the burden on the conduct of the employer’s business — including, in this instance, the risk of the spread of COVID-19 to other employees or to the public,” the EEOC advised.