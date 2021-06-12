Labor Law: EEOC issues important updates on employer policies around the COVID-19 vaccine

The “coercive” limitation is removed when employers offer an incentive to employees to voluntarily provide documentation or other confirmation that they received a COVID-19 vaccination “on their own from a third-party provider that is not their employer or an agent of their employer.”

Under federal discrimination laws, the employer should not offer an incentive to an employee in return for an employee’s family member getting vaccinated by the employer or its agent.

A company can offer vaccinations and incentives to an employee’s family member for receiving the vaccine through a third party, but cannot require employees to have their family members get vaccinated and must not penalize employees if their family members decide not to get vaccinated.

The waters around COVID-19 vaccinations are uncharted and guidance is changing rapidly. Employers should review the guidance provided by the eeoc.gov and also continue to check for updates.