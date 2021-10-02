Labor Law: Employer have rights to the required medical documentation for those seeking a vaccine exemption due to a disability

In seeking documentation, the EEOC suggests that employers specify what types of information they are seeking regarding the disability, its functional limitations and the need for a reasonable accommodation. For example, it would be to help the employer understand the reason diabetes prevents the individual from getting vaccinated.

The guidance also states an employee can be asked to sign a limited release giving the employer the opportunity to submit a list of specific questions to the medical provider.

In the alternative, employers also can simply discuss with the employee the nature of the disability and functional limitations and accommodations needed. However, employers should implement a consistent process.

If a worker requests an exemption from taking the vaccine because of high blood pressure, for example, the company can ask the employee for reasonable documentation about the impairment, including the “nature, severity, and duration of the impairment; the activity or activities that the impairment limits; and the extent to which the impairment limits the employee’s ability to perform the activity or activities.”