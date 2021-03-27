Labor Law: Employers can't impose religious practices and beliefs on their workers

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits religious discrimination and harassment, including requiring employees to accept their employer’s religious practices and beliefs as a condition of employment.

“These former employees were asked to begin every day with a discussion of biblical principles and how those principles applied to their work and personal lives. This is not an activity that any employer can mandate,” according to the EEOC’s announcement of the judgment.

Notably, the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that certain positions within religious organizations are exempt from the purview of discrimination laws because the First Amendment protects the right of religious institutions “to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government as well as those of faith and doctrine.”

This unique and limited exception is known as the “ministerial exemption” and was reaffirmed in a pair of cases before the court in 2020.

All other organizations that employ 15 or more employees must provide a workplace free from religious discrimination or harassment and must also provide reasonable accommodations for an employee’s sincerely held religious beliefs, unless doing so would create an undue hardship.