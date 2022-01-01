Labor Law: Employers in 2022 need to refresh and re-engage

As we approach two years into a pandemic, the new year is starting with the same feeling of exhaustion and malaise as it did at the beginning of 2021.

Many employers, now on their third or fourth iteration of return-to-office plans, are once again re-thinking an extension of remote work as the fast-spreading omicron variant is playing havoc with reopening offices for hybrid or full-time in-person work.

Companies should consider how it can safely live with the pandemic, and start to resume normal operations as much as possible.

Most Americans have resumed normal personal lives while taking necessary precautions, so employers should consider moving toward whatever normalcy will look like in the workplace going forward.

For many companies, the great remote experiment has not been a win, and the need for co-workers and teams to be together again, at least some of the time, is a business priority.

Employers have been to be flexible during the pandemic, but 2022 is time for planning. I provide five suggestions:

1. Plan for normalcy: If the pandemic ended today, what would normalcy look like for your organization?