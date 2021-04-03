Labor Law: Employers need to go back to the basics in training to prevent sexual harassment and reduce big liability claims

“Some women did not complain because they were unaware of the complaint process; because they did not believe the county mayor, to whom the policy suggested they report, would be impartial based on his personal relationship with [the director]; or because they feared reprisal, such as termination,” the lawsuit said.

The former director has been indicated on criminal charges and is awaiting trial in state court, according to the Justice Department’s announcement of the settlement.

When employers consider how to prevent harassment and reduce this type of liability, they need to go back to the basics, regardless of the size of the organization. Any employer with 15 or more employees is subjected to the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Cumberland County, which has a population of just 56,000 residents, failed in every respect to create a safe and healthy workplace for these women.

Too often employers find it unimaginable that anyone could behave like the director in this case or that it won’t happen in their small community or workplace.

As this case and many others illustrate, it does happen and too often.

Employers should review every organizational failure identified in this case and rectify breakdowns in their own organization, to include policies, practices, training and culture.